Is Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh on the hot seat?

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh watches a replay in the first half of an NCAA football game against Notre Dame in South Bend, Ind., Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018. | Paul Sancya/Associated Press

Is Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh on the hot seat after the team’s 24-17 loss to Notre Dame? It sure looks like it.

The Wolverines have lost four consecutive games stretching back to last season. Looking ahead at their brutal Big Ten East schedule, it doesn’t look good for Michigan fans.

If Harbaugh can’t wrestle out at least one win this season against either Michigan State or Ohio State (the Wolverines are 1-5 against the two opponents during Harbaugh’s tenure), khakis could go out of style in Ann Arbor after this season.

BetOnline.AG put Harbaugh, who is now in his fourth season at Michigan, at 2/3 odds that he will start next season as Michigan’s coach. However, the sports book doesn’t believe the eccentric coach will be out of work given his chances of landing a job elsewhere, either in the NFL or the college game.

Here’s a breakdown of the odds of where Harbaugh will end up at the start of 2019 spring practice: