Michigan doctor expected to change plea in sex assault cases

Olympic gold medal-winning US gymnast Aly Raisman has revealed that she was sexually abused by former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar. Raisman is the latest member of the US national team and the biggest US gymnastics star to reveal being molested by Nassar, who is facing more than 20 counts of sexual assault. Raisman revealed the sexual abuse by Nassar in an interview to be aired in full on Sunday on the CBS show "60 Minutes." | Jeff Kowalsky/Getty Images

LANSING, Mich. — A former Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics doctor accused of molesting girls at his home and a campus clinic is expected to change his not-guilty pleas to close criminal cases in two counties.

Online court records show change-of-plea hearings for 54-year-old Dr. Larry Nassar are set for Nov. 22 and Nov. 29 — a week before jury selection was to begin in one Michigan county.

Nassar previously pleaded guilty in federal court in a separate child pornography case. He’s scheduled to be sentenced in the porn case in December.

A message seeking comment was left Wednesday for one of Nassar’s defense attorneys. A spokeswoman for the state Attorney General Bill Schuette declined comment, citing a gag order.

Nassar also has been sued by more than 125 women alleging abuse.