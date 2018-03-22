Michigan routs Texas A&M to advance to Elite Eight

Michigan is back in the Elite Eight for the third time in six years.

The third-seeded Wolverines thoroughly dominated No. 7 seed Texas A&M in a 99-72 victory at the West Region on Thursday night, extending their winning streak to 12 games.

Michigan led the entire game and hit 14 3-pointers, including 10 in the first half. The Wolverines average nine in a game.

The rout was on by halftime with Michigan leading 52-28.

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 22: Charles Matthews #1 of the Michigan Wolverines drives to the basket against the Texas A&M Aggies in the 2018 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament West Regional at Staples Center on March 22, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775103395

The Aggies never made a run against the hot-shooting Wolverines, who shot 62 percent from the field.

Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman led Michigan with 24 points.

Texas A&M was led by Tyler Davis with 24 points.