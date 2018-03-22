Michigan routs Texas A&M to advance to Elite Eight
Michigan is back in the Elite Eight for the third time in six years.
The third-seeded Wolverines thoroughly dominated No. 7 seed Texas A&M in a 99-72 victory at the West Region on Thursday night, extending their winning streak to 12 games.
Michigan led the entire game and hit 14 3-pointers, including 10 in the first half. The Wolverines average nine in a game.
The rout was on by halftime with Michigan leading 52-28.
The Aggies never made a run against the hot-shooting Wolverines, who shot 62 percent from the field.
Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman led Michigan with 24 points.
Texas A&M was led by Tyler Davis with 24 points.