Michigan State sponsor opts out of logo placement after programs scrutinized

Head coach Tom Izzo of the Michigan State Spartans speaks to the media at a press conference after the Michigan State Spartans and Wisconsin Badgers basketball game at Breslin Center on January 26, 2018 in East Lansing, Michigan. | Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

One of Michigan State’s corporate sponsors chose not to have its logo behind Tom Izzo and Mark Dantonio during recent news conferences.

Auto-Owners Insurance spokesman Trevor Mahoney tells The Associated Press Tuesday: “The company does not believe it is currently appropriate to place advertising branding on media backdrops used during discussions of serious topics that have impacted the lives of many,” on Tuesday.

Izzo and Dantonio, the Spartans’ basketball and football coaches, spoke to reporters about their scrutinized programs last Friday in front of a green backdrop adorned with “Michigan State” and the school’s logo in white.

Both addressed an ESPN report detailing how they have handled sexual assault complaints. Izzo says he has always cooperated with investigations and will in the future. Dantonio insists he has always worked with the proper authorities when dealing with sexual assault allegations.

Izzo, a Hall of Famer, will likely face more questions on Wednesday night after his fifth-ranked team plays Penn State.

