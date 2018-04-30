Notes from around Chicago outdoors. Switched up the usual layout to put Dale’s Mailbag at the top with the pelicans.
FIELD NOTES
DALE’S MAILBAG
“Thought that I’d let you know that about 150 white pelicans landed at Lake Dalecarlia, better known as Lake Dale, just south of Cedar Lake [Ind.]. This is the first time that any of the residents can remember them to be on the lake.’’ Bill Peak
A: The shift east of American white pelicans has been striking in the last decade. And Peak comes through with another one of his wonderful set of photographs.
WILD OF THE WEEK
Ron Wozny, like many, had a crush of bird activity when the weather broke, including a cardinal pair feeding each other on the Northwest Side. He too comes through with another wonderful shot.
Wild of the Week, the celebration of the wild stories and photos around Chicago outdoors, runs when warranted on Sundays on the Sun-Times outdoors page.
LAST WORD
“Horns and flashing lights don’t faze them, so it’s up to attentive drivers to be aware and try to avoid hitting these animals.”
Dan Thompson, Forest Preserve District of DuPage County ecologist, on turtles on way to laying eggs.
BIG NUMBER
No. 1: Ranking of walleye among fishermen in Wisconsin, where gamefish season opens Saturday.
WILD TIMES
ILLINOIS PERMITS/SEASONS
Through Monday: Deadline, first lottery, firearm and muzzleloader-only deer permits.
Tuesday-June 15: Perch fishing closure on Lake Michigan
Turkey hunting: Through Wednesday, fourth season, south zone, and third season, north; Thursday-May 9, fourth season, north; Thursday-May 10, fifth season, south.
HUNTER SAFETY
May 4-5: Zion, hunterssafety@5starfirearms.com.
May 17 and 19: Woodstock, Mchenryilhs@gmail.com
May 19-20: Custer Park, smittythepainter@yahoo.com
U.S. COAST GUARD AUXILIARY
Saturday: About Boating Safely, Chicago, Dan O’Connell, doc731@yahoo.com
Saturday: GPS for Mariners, Des Plaines, Chas. Hague, sailnrails@aol.com
Saturday: Boating Safety, Waukegan, Curt Schumacher, publiceducation41.5@gmail.com
WINGSHOOTING CLINICS
May 19-20: Des Plaines Conservation Area, Wilmington, (217) 524-5466
DUCKS UNLIMITED
Thursday: Naperville dinner, White Eagle Golf Club. Contact Bill Lehman (312) 841-9259 or Steve Hoffman (630) 728-8432
SHOWTIME
Saturday: Midwest Morel Fest, Black Park, Ottawa
Saturday: Stark County Morel Mushroom Festival, Toulon
NATIONAL WILD TURKEY FEDERATION
Thursday: Windy City Longbeards banquet, Erie Street Cafe, Chicago. Contact Matthew Dunn, mdunn19834@gmail.com
PHEASANTS FOREVER
