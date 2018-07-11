Baseball 07/11/2018, 08:17pm

Miguel Gonzalez has season-ending shoulder surgery

ByDaryl Van Schouwen
@CST_soxvan | email

Right-hander Miguel Gonzalez underwent surgery on his pitching shoulder at the Kerlan-Jobe Orthopaedic Clinic in Los Angeles, the White Sox announced Wednesday.

Doctors performed a labral repair and debridement on Gonzalez, 34, who signed to a one-year, $4.75 million contract in the offseason but made just three starts totaling 12 1/3 innings, posting a 12.41 ERA.

Gonzalez was considered a long shot to return after his latest rehab assignment in Charlotte in late June was cut short.

 

Miguel Gonzalez of the White Sox reacts in the third inning during MLB game action against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on April 3, 2018 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)

 

 

