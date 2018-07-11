Miguel Gonzalez has season-ending shoulder surgery

Right-hander Miguel Gonzalez underwent surgery on his pitching shoulder at the Kerlan-Jobe Orthopaedic Clinic in Los Angeles, the White Sox announced Wednesday.

Doctors performed a labral repair and debridement on Gonzalez, 34, who signed to a one-year, $4.75 million contract in the offseason but made just three starts totaling 12 1/3 innings, posting a 12.41 ERA.

Gonzalez was considered a long shot to return after his latest rehab assignment in Charlotte in late June was cut short.