Miguel Montero might be the biggest Cubs fan at Wednesday’s game

Miguel Montero has nothing but love for the Cubs despite his unceremonious exit from the team last season.

Montero reminisced about the good ‘ole days as he was in attendance for Cubs’ game against the Giants in San Francisco on Wednesday.

“I had always speak my mind and today I have to say I miss this team,” Montero tweeted. “Let’s go Cubs.”

Before the game, Montero tweeted that he was “excited to be a fan and watch the Cubs play.” He also shared a photo of the field with the caption: “Let’s go Cubs!”

A fan tweeted at Montero and let him know his “We are good” slogan is still strong among Cubs fans.

Still inspiring @Cubs slogans in section 142 pic.twitter.com/9CJMnY0DfJ — Daniel Hurst (@dan_hurst) July 11, 2018

If you don’t remember, Montero’s exit from the team was abrupt. The Cubs severed ties with the former MLB catcher after he blamed pitcher Jake Arrieta for a bad loss to the Nationals.

“It really sucked because the stolen bases go to me, and when you really look at it, the pitcher doesn’t give me any time,” Montero said after Arrieta allowed several walks in the Cubs’ 6-1 loss to the Nationals. “So it’s just like, ‘Yeah OK Miggy can’t throw nobody out,’ but my pitcher doesn’t hold anybody on. …

“That’s the reason why they were running left and right today because they know he was slow to the plate. Simple as that. It’s a shame that it’s my fault because I didn’t throw anybody out.”

After those comments went viral, first baseman Anthony Rizzo told ESPN 1000 that he disagreed with the way Montero handled the situation after Tuesday night’s game. And he criticized Montero’s decision to talk to the media rather than address the matter privately.

“He’s frustrated. He’s obviously frustrated. When anytime anyone steals seven bases, Miggy gets frustrated.

“It’s his second time barking at the media and not just going to his teammates. As a veteran like he is, you’d think he’d make smart decisions about it.”

Rizzo was referring to the time Montero criticized manager Joe Maddon during a 2016 radio interview for lack of communication and lack of playing time in the regular season and postseason.

But despite the way he went out, Montero said he had nothing for love for the Cubs and it appears fans felt the same way.

Several fans tweeted at Montero on Wednesday about how he’s missed.

We still love you miggy — Ryne Schultz (@IckyThump9135) July 11, 2018

Hope your doing well, Miggy! — Harley (@HarleyNaugle) July 11, 2018

You’re a very important part of #Cubs history. — #EverybodyIn 🇺🇸 (@ChiTownSports) July 11, 2018