Mikaela Shiffrin takes silver in women’s combined

Michelle Gisin of Switzerland won the women’s Olympic Alpine combined on Thursday with an aggressive slalom run to beat Mikaela Shiffrin.

Lindsey Vonn, the leader after the downhill portion, made a mistake early in the slalom and didn’t finish in what’s likely the final race of her Winter Games career.

Gisin turned in a nearly flawless performance as she finished in a combined time of 2 minutes, 20.90 seconds to eclipse the silver-medalist Shiffrin by 0.97 seconds. Wendy Holdener of Switzerland earned the bronze.

Add another medal to Shiffrin’s burgeoning collection. She won Olympic gold in the giant slalom a week ago and captured the slalom title at the 2014 Sochi Games.

AP