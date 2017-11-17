End of an era: Mike and Mike sign off for the final time

Mike and Mike threw out the first pitch at the Cubs game. | Cubs/Twitter

It’s the end of an era for ESPN’s Mike and Mike.

After nearly two decades, Mike Greenberg and Mike Golic signed off for the final time Friday morning. The two were joined with their families by their sides and this is how the farewell dialogue went:

Golic: “It’s been a heck of a run.” Greenberg: “It has, it’s been remarkable, it doesn’t end for either of us. But the most important words I can think of today are thank you. Thank you to all of you for choosing this all these years.” Golic: “Yeah, appreciate it very much. As Greeny said, we’ll be around. I’ve got a week, I’ll be back, he’ll be back in a few months. So you’ll get to see us but this is the last time we can sign off.” Greenberg: “Final words: From our families to yours, thank you.”

You can watch it here:

Mike and Mike signing off for the last time. #MMSayThanks pic.twitter.com/D0Esze028K — Mike & Mike (@MikeAndMike) November 17, 2017

The two will now do separate shows on ESPN after their 18 year run with the popular radio show.

Fans of Mike and Mike used #MMSayThanks to send their farewell messages to the show on Twitter. Here’s what some had to say:

.@MikeAndMike have been on the air for 18 of my 23 years alive. Basically my whole life has been spent watching two grown men argue. Not a better show to watch waking up in the mornings. #MMsaythanks — Eric Brown (@Generic__Eric24) November 17, 2017

Bologna. Posting this again might be against Twittiquette. If it is, I. don't. care. Bologna is the reason I began recording all of these clips. Thanks for the past 18 years @MikeAndMike @NDmom @espngolic @Espngreeny #mmsaythanks pic.twitter.com/oQ6QOK2a3I https://t.co/ekbzOa4gm8 — Jon Wingard (@Brahms333) November 16, 2017

I’m sad that @MikeAndMike is ending! My love of sports grew with each show I watched! I came to love sports as much as @espngolic loves donuts & @Espngreeny loves @JerrySeinfeld. #mmsaythanks — Olivia Silver (@OliviaSilver) November 17, 2017

Woke up for high school practices at 5 am Mountain time & turned the channel to ESPN2 by chance & landed on Mike & Mike in the Morning. After listening to them for 15 minuets, I was hooked & have been listening 13 years later. Thank you @Espngreeny @espngolic #MMSayThanks pic.twitter.com/pPecDPBu0T — Lawrence Livingston (@CoachLiv33) November 17, 2017