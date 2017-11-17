It’s the end of an era for ESPN’s Mike and Mike.
After nearly two decades, Mike Greenberg and Mike Golic signed off for the final time Friday morning. The two were joined with their families by their sides and this is how the farewell dialogue went:
Golic: “It’s been a heck of a run.”
Greenberg: “It has, it’s been remarkable, it doesn’t end for either of us. But the most important words I can think of today are thank you. Thank you to all of you for choosing this all these years.”
Golic: “Yeah, appreciate it very much. As Greeny said, we’ll be around. I’ve got a week, I’ll be back, he’ll be back in a few months. So you’ll get to see us but this is the last time we can sign off.”
Greenberg: “Final words: From our families to yours, thank you.”
You can watch it here:
The two will now do separate shows on ESPN after their 18 year run with the popular radio show.
Fans of Mike and Mike used #MMSayThanks to send their farewell messages to the show on Twitter. Here’s what some had to say: