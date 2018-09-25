Mike Ditka says current Bears’ defense no comparison for ’85 team yet

Could this be the Bears’ best defense since the legendary one that led the franchise to a Super Bowl in 1985? The early signs are positive after three weeks of dominance this season, but Hall of Fame coach Mike Ditka says it’s not time to start making comparisons to Mike Singletary, Richard Dent and William Perry yet.

“I don’t know if the talent level on this defense is near what it was on our defense,” Ditka told TMZ Sports before praising the current team. “But I know one thing, the effort is there. So when I look at that, that’s important. These guys are flying around, trying to make plays, and that’s the important thing.”

The addition of Khalil Mack before the start of the season transformed the Bears’ already-talented group into one of the best in the NFL. They lead the NFL in sacks (14) and forced fumbles (seven), and only the Browns have forced more takeaways through three games. The Cardinals likely would’ve won Sunday if not for a heroic second half in which the Bears’ defense forced four consecutive turnovers.

But that’s only three weeks, whereas the 1985 team bottled up opponents from Week 1 through a blowout Super Bowl win over the Patriots. The fact that anyone is asking Ditka these questions is a reflection of how good the current defense looks, even if there’s a long way to go before the playoffs begin.