Bears’ birthday tweet for Mike Ditka makes some unhappy

Not everyone wanted to wish Mike Ditka a happy birthday on Twitter.

The Chicago Bears thought it would be a nice gesture to wish a happy birthday to Mike Ditka on social media, honoring the only Super Bowl-winning coach in franchise history as he celebrates his 78th birthday. Not everyone saw it that way.

Last week, Ditka made headlines when he veered off the rails during a radio interview, talking about the NFL and anthem protests. Here’s the quote that raised the most objection: “There has been no oppression in the last 100 years that I know of. Now maybe I’m not watching it as carefully as other people.”

On Wednesday, the Bears’ Twitter account gave Da Coach a shoutout.

Happy 78th birthday to Da Coach. pic.twitter.com/Y4pN696Bqx — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) October 18, 2017

The birthday post, though, made several commenters anything but happy. Here are some of the clean replies:

Wow he was born 22 years after racism ended — Javier D. Lopez (@tweetonthelopez) October 18, 2017

Happy birthday! For your birthday I’m buying you a black history book. — niecybizzness (@niecybizzness) October 18, 2017

I think after what he has said recently, you could’ve missed it and nobody would’ve cared. — CHI•C1TY (@ChiC1ty) October 18, 2017

Da Racist — Dre Micheals (@DreMicheals1) October 18, 2017

The replies were pretty evenly mixed as several fans did send birthday wishes to Ditka.