The Chicago Bears thought it would be a nice gesture to wish a happy birthday to Mike Ditka on social media, honoring the only Super Bowl-winning coach in franchise history as he celebrates his 78th birthday. Not everyone saw it that way.
Last week, Ditka made headlines when he veered off the rails during a radio interview, talking about the NFL and anthem protests. Here’s the quote that raised the most objection: “There has been no oppression in the last 100 years that I know of. Now maybe I’m not watching it as carefully as other people.”
On Wednesday, the Bears’ Twitter account gave Da Coach a shoutout.
The birthday post, though, made several commenters anything but happy. Here are some of the clean replies:
The replies were pretty evenly mixed as several fans did send birthday wishes to Ditka.