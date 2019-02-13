Mike Krzyzewski has ‘no knowledge’ of Corey Maggette rape accusation: Report

Corey Maggette, shown in 1998 while playing for Duke University, has denied raping fellow student while he attended the school in Durham, N.C. According to the New York Times, the alleged victim is one of the two women who has gone public with sexual assault allegations against Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax. | Associated Press

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said he had “no knowledge” of a woman’s allegation that she was raped by a Blue Devils basketball player two decades ago, according to the Associated Press.

“At that level for that serious an accusation, it’s always university level,” Krzyzewski told reporters after Duke’s 71-69 win over Louisville on Tuesday. “Our university, they’ll handle everything and that’s what should happen.”

Corey Maggette, who played one season for the Blue Devils (1998-1999) before leaving for the NBA, denied the allegation earlier this week that he raped the woman — one of two who have accused Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax of raping them, the Times reported. The accusation against Maggette, a graduate of Fenwick High School in Oak Park, stems from a childhood friend of the woman and Facebook messages exchanged between the woman and another friend, which were obtained by the Times.

“It has only been through media accounts and a statement from [the woman]’s lawyer that I first learned or heard of anything about these sexual-assault allegations,” Maggette said in a statement provided to the Times. “I have never sexually assaulted anyone in my life, and I completely and categorically deny any such charge.”

Nancy Erika Smith, the lawyer for the woman, told the Times in a statement Friday that her client had been raped by a Duke basketball player during her sophomore year but did not name the player. Smith also told the Times her client was “discouraged” from pursuing her claim by an unspecified dean to whom she first reported it.

Duke said it’s looking into the woman’s claims but declined to share details of the investigation.

CONTRIBUTING: Associated Press