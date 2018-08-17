With Mike Montgomery down, stakes ramp up for Cubs on Yu Darvish comeback

PITTSBURGH – All of a sudden, Yu Darvish’s encouraging progress and potential return next month could become an urgent need for the Cubs instead of the nice addition for a rotation they hoped to get ahead of the playoffs.

Somebody say playoffs?

The team with the best record in the National League took another hit to the solar plexus of its once vaunted starting rotation when Mike Montgomery was forced to the disabled list Friday because of shoulder inflammation.

Montgomery has been the rotation’s best performer (3.08 ERA) since replacing the injured Darvish in May.

Montgomery

Montgomery said he doesn’t expect to be out long, but with about six weeks left in the regular season the club has no timetable for a return.

For now the move means Tyler Chatwood – who still leads the majors by a wide margin in walks allowed (90) after two weeks in the bullpen – returns to his starting role, taking Montgomery’s turn Saturday in Pittsburgh.

“Then we’ll play it out after that,” said manager Joe Maddon, who has a scheduled off day Monday to work with – but none after that until Sept. 13.

Darvish, who hasn’t pitched since May 20 because of pain near his elbow, has been pain free for almost three weeks as he starts a minor-league injury rehabilitation assignment at Class A South Bend with a start Sunday.

The last time he started a rehab assignment, in June, he made an impressive five-inning start but reported a return of the pain, sought another medical opinion, got a cortisone injection and restarted the comeback process.

A setback this time would likely end any chance for him to return this season, prompting the Cubs to be especially deliberate about the process this time.

After predicting in June that he would need only one rehab start, Darvish said in Japanese, through an interpreter, on Friday that he expected to take it more “slowly” this time.

Maddon said on Thursday he might make as many as three starts for South Bend.

“I’m just hoping that everything will be settled and fine,” said Darvish, who didn’t know what his pitch limit would be for Sunday. “It’s the very first rehab [start Sunday] so instead of airing things out, I’d rather check each [box] of what I have to do.

“I want to come back stronger than ever.”

Without its Montgomery security blanket, a rotation that took a 5.19 ERA since the All-Star break into Cole Hamels’ start in Pittsburgh Friday might that better-than-ever Darvish more than anyone believed when the week began.

“Getting Darvish back has been important all the way through,” Maddon said. “This is unexpected, not good, Monty’s hurt. But in a perfect world right now, Tyler throws well, Monty’s not out too long and Yu pitches well on Sunday, and all o fa sudden you go from this dire moment to something that actually in a perverse way benefits us.

“Chatwood gets a start and all of a sudden he finds himself. Monty gets 100 percent well, and then here comes Yu,” Maddon added. “I want to believe that’s what’s on the verge of happening. And it’s definitely a possibility.”

Maybe.

For now, the more reasonable sources for rotation optimism come from strong starts Wednesday and Thursday by Kyle Hendricks and Jon Lester – and the fourth good one in four tries by Hamels since being acquired from the Rangers last month.

And maybe Montgomery’s self-diagnosis after feeling what he thought was “normal soreness” after his relief appearance Saturday between starts. It was only after it lingered Thursday when he tested it again that he realized he shouldn’t pitch through it.

“Honestly, I was kind of shocked,” he said. “I thought I’d go out there and feel fine. I’ve battled through injuries before. I let a few [throws Thursday] go, didn’t really feel right, then threw a couple more, and I knew it wasn’t going to be something I could really pitch through, at least not with six weeks to go.

“I don’t think it’s going to be too long a time to where I really feel rusty,” he added. “This late in the year, we’ve got this many innings under our belt, it’s going to be: get it right, get it feeling good and pick up right where I left off.”