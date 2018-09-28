Mike Montgomery prepared to unleash full Monty for Cubs in final start

Cubs left-hander Mike Montgomery spoke up in December to say he deserved a chance to start and then spent the last four months proving his point.

Now he says he’s ready to pitch the Cubs to a division title on Sunday if the Brewers push the division race to the final day of the season.

He starts Sunday against the Cardinals and right-hander Jack Flaherty in a game that could hold postseason implications for both teams.

“I know it could be an important game for us. I’m going to prepare like it’s a playoff game,” said Montgomery, who went 5-5 with a 3.68 ERA in a career-high 18 starts after replacing the injured Yu Darvish in May. “I think we’re at the point where every game is a playoff game.”

Montgomery

It could be an especially dramatic way to finish his season as a starter when his final turn comes up Sunday, before the swingman rejoins a bullpen that could use the help for October.

“I’ve pitched in the playoffs the last couple years,” said Montgomery, who recorded the final out in the 2016 World Series. “A lot of it’s not getting out of what got you there. The game’s going to have a lot of meaning, but that doesn’t mean I have to change the way I’m going to execute a fastball down and away.

“I’m excited,” he added. “I really like pitching in big games, and I think everyone here likes playing in these kinds of moments.”

Strop close

Potential playoff closer Pedro Strop has thrown from a bullpen mound twice this week as he gets closer to a return from a Sept. 13 left hamstring injury but still looks like a long shot to get in a game before the playoffs start.

“He’s throwing kind of at full strength; he’s just not 100 percent comfortable on the landing yet,” Maddon said. “But overall he’s pretty darn close. He’s further along than we anticipated at this point.”

Strop’s health could be critical in October to a patchwork bullpen already without shutdown closer Brandon Morrow (elbow) the rest of the way.

Strop, who converted 11 of 13 save chances since Morrow went on the DL in July, has said repeatedly he hoped to make at least one appearance before the playoffs. But he won’t be pushed during this final weekend, Maddon said.

Bryant power

Two at-bats into his return to the lineup Friday, Kris Bryant dispelled at least initial doubts that his bruised wrist – or recurring shoulder issues – will keep him from being productive into October.

After striking out in the first, Bryant hit a 1-1 curve ball from Adam Wainwright onto the roof behind the batter’s eye in center field, his second homer in 11 days after going two months without one.

“The shoulder’s been rested a couple days now; the hand I don’t think is an issue,” Maddon said after Bryant missed two games since getting hit on the wrist by a pitch Tuesday night. “I think he can be effective.”

Catching depth

The Cubs activated catcher Bobby Wilson (ankle) before Friday’s game, giving them a third catcher on the bench (also Victor Caratini, Taylor Davis).

Wilson, 35, was acquired from the Twins in a trade last month for Chris Gimenez and a player to be named or cash.