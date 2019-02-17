Our Pledge To You

Baseball

02/17/2019, 04:30pm

Brewers to bring back Mike Moustakas on 1-year, $9 million deal: reports

Mike Moustakas is returning to Milwaukee this season. | AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

By Satchel Price
email

The Brewers are bringing back free agent infielder Mike Moustakas on a one-year contract worth roughly $9 million, according to ESPN. The deal was first reported by The Athletic.

Moustakas, 30, has had to settle for one-year contracts in back-to-back offseasons despite being one of the better power hitters in baseball. He waited until March of 2018 to sign a one-year deal with the Royals after failing to garner interest in a long-term deal, even though he was coming off an All-Star 2017 season in which he batted .272 with 38 home runs.

The Brewers acquired Moustakas in a July 2018 trade and he continued to perform well for them down the stretch. He finished the 2018 season with a .251/.315/.459 batting line and 2.5 wins above replacement, per Baseball-Reference. The third baseman made $6.5 million last season, so he’s receiving a raise based on the reported figures on his new contract, although both sides declined a $15 million mutual option earlier in the offseason.

Moustakas returns to the Brewers alongside new additions catcher Yasmani Grandal, outfielder Ben Gamel and relievers Alex Claudio and Matt Albers.

Satchel Price

Currently Trending