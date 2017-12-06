Mike Nugent’s opportunity with Bears a timely one — vs. Bengals Sunday

Like Robbie Gould did against the Bears last week, place-kicker Mike Nugent provided all his team’s points in his previous game. Unfortunately, the 9-7 lead he gave the Cowboys against the Eagles was obliterated in a 37-9 loss on Nov. 19.

Still, Nugent will get a chance to duplicate Gould’s feat of beating his former team when the Bears’ latest kicker faces the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium. Nugent kicked for the Bengals for seven seasons before he was cut last Dec. 13 after missing his sixth PAT of the season in a victory over the Browns.

“You never know,” Nugent said when asked if there might be another “kicker revenge” game following Gould’s five field goals for the 49ers in a 15-14 victory over the Bears on Sunday. “I didn’t get to watch the game last week. But hearing about the kicking, sounds like Robbie did a great job. Whatever opportunities present themselves, you want to be able to help your team.”

Nugent said he had a similar situation when the Cowboys signed him to fill in for injured kicker Dan Bailey. “I had just worked out for Washington and our first game was in Washington,” Nugent said.

Mike Nugent (2) kicked three field goals — 48, 27

and 47 yards — to give the Cowboys a 9-7 lead in the first half at AT&T Stadium on Nov. 19. The Eagles rallied in the second half to win, 37-9. (Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

He missed a 49-yarder, but hit from 36, 48, 27 and 37 yards in the Cowboys 33-19 victory on Oct. 29. In four games with the Cowboys, Nugent was 7-of-9 on field goals — including two from 48 yards and one from 47 — and 8-for-8 on PATs.

“Any time you get the call, you get anxious to see who you’re going to play next,” Nugent said. “Just seeing it was Cincinnati — it’s one of those things. I’m lucky, I know the stadium. I was there for a long time.

“When I was at Ohio State, coach [Mark] Dantonio went to Michigan State and I remember playing against them. Coach [Jim] Tressel said it’s like playing against friends. I understand that even more now.”

Goldman sidelined

Nose tackle Eddie Goldman, who has started every game this season, did not practice Wednesday because of a hip injury. Linebacker Pernell McPhee (shoulder) and safety Adrian Amos (hamstring) also did not practice.

Cornerback Bryce Callahan, who has missed the last four games ith a knee injury, had full participation.

Long surgery?

The Bears are still determining whether guard Kyle Long will have surgery on his shoulder after being put on injured reserve Tuesday. Long planned to have surgery in the offseason after playing through a torn labrum, but decided against it after also having surgery for a broken ankle.

“Medically and from [Long], they decided it was doable at the start of the season and now, not so much,” Fox said.

