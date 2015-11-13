Our Pledge To You

News

11/13/2015, 09:53am

Mike Singletary live-tweeted during ‘A Football Life’

By Dan Cahill
email

Whether he was barking out signals from his middle linebacker position or calling plays from the sideline, Hall of Famer Mike Singletary has always been a good communicator.

The former Bears great took his communication skills to Twitter Thursday night where he live-tweeted during the NFL Network’s “Mike Singletary: A Football Life.”

Here are some of the highlights:

Dan Cahill