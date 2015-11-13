Mike Singletary live-tweeted during ‘A Football Life’

Whether he was barking out signals from his middle linebacker position or calling plays from the sideline, Hall of Famer Mike Singletary has always been a good communicator.

The former Bears great took his communication skills to Twitter Thursday night where he live-tweeted during the NFL Network’s “Mike Singletary: A Football Life.”

Here are some of the highlights:

The family together for #AFootballLife. This show is really abt all of us pic.twitter.com/XGd1iCBwnE — Mike Singletary (@CoachMSing) November 13, 2015

@CoachMSing tell the truth: did your kids make you set up this account? — Kari (@katie_scarlette) November 13, 2015

Learning new ways to communicate and lead & thought I'd give Twitter a try. #learning @katie_scarlette — Mike Singletary (@CoachMSing) November 13, 2015

@CoachMSing why did your eyes grow so wide on game day?? — Faust™ (@EricFaust12) November 13, 2015

I wanted to see everything. Didn't want to muss anything on the field @EricFaust12 #AFootballLife https://t.co/4ensg2ibBd — Mike Singletary (@CoachMSing) November 13, 2015

@CoachMSing did you really bust your helmet open at Baylor? — Scott Cole (@ScottColeShow) November 13, 2015

@CoachMSing Who did you look up to growing up? — Ben Anderson (@tchrben) November 13, 2015

I looked up to Roger Staubach & Willie Lanier when I was growing up @tchrben #AFootballLife https://t.co/C61M1WaP4Y — Mike Singletary (@CoachMSing) November 13, 2015

Ron Brown (LA Rams) was the fastest I played against. In my opinion, Mike Wallace @Steelers today is the fastest#AFootballLife — Mike Singletary (@CoachMSing) November 13, 2015

Barry Sanders was the hardest to hit. #AFootballLife — Mike Singletary (@CoachMSing) November 13, 2015

@CoachMSing what was your most memorable moment as a head coach? — Alfredo Medina (@AlfredoM_Jr) November 13, 2015

Did my emotions get in the way as a coach? Absolutely and I've learned from that. #AFootballLife — Mike Singletary (@CoachMSing) November 13, 2015

What did I think of when we won the Super Bowl? My dream as a 12 year old boy coming true! #AFootballLife — Mike Singletary (@CoachMSing) November 13, 2015

Thank you Lori. And I like those socks https://t.co/KNTKaM2y4i — Mike Singletary (@CoachMSing) November 13, 2015