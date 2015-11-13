Mike Singletary live-tweeted during ‘A Football Life’
Whether he was barking out signals from his middle linebacker position or calling plays from the sideline, Hall of Famer Mike Singletary has always been a good communicator.
The former Bears great took his communication skills to Twitter Thursday night where he live-tweeted during the NFL Network’s “Mike Singletary: A Football Life.”
I see you @Twitter world! How are you? pic.twitter.com/00jVIOooFo
— Mike Singletary (@CoachMSing) November 11, 2015
Here are some of the highlights:
The family together for #AFootballLife. This show is really abt all of us pic.twitter.com/XGd1iCBwnE
— Mike Singletary (@CoachMSing) November 13, 2015
@CoachMSing tell the truth: did your kids make you set up this account?
— Kari (@katie_scarlette) November 13, 2015
Learning new ways to communicate and lead & thought I'd give Twitter a try. #learning @katie_scarlette
— Mike Singletary (@CoachMSing) November 13, 2015
@CoachMSing why did your eyes grow so wide on game day??
— Faust™ (@EricFaust12) November 13, 2015
I wanted to see everything. Didn't want to muss anything on the field @EricFaust12 #AFootballLife https://t.co/4ensg2ibBd
— Mike Singletary (@CoachMSing) November 13, 2015
@CoachMSing did you really bust your helmet open at Baylor?
— Scott Cole (@ScottColeShow) November 13, 2015
@ScottColeShow 16 times
— Mike Singletary (@CoachMSing) November 13, 2015
@CoachMSing Who did you look up to growing up?
— Ben Anderson (@tchrben) November 13, 2015
I looked up to Roger Staubach & Willie Lanier when I was growing up @tchrben #AFootballLife https://t.co/C61M1WaP4Y
— Mike Singletary (@CoachMSing) November 13, 2015
Ron Brown (LA Rams) was the fastest I played against. In my opinion, Mike Wallace @Steelers today is the fastest#AFootballLife
— Mike Singletary (@CoachMSing) November 13, 2015
Barry Sanders was the hardest to hit. #AFootballLife
— Mike Singletary (@CoachMSing) November 13, 2015
@CoachMSing what was your most memorable moment as a head coach?
— Alfredo Medina (@AlfredoM_Jr) November 13, 2015
Beating @buffalobills #AFootballLife https://t.co/3oMIYXZZ5C
— Mike Singletary (@CoachMSing) November 13, 2015
Did my emotions get in the way as a coach? Absolutely and I've learned from that. #AFootballLife
— Mike Singletary (@CoachMSing) November 13, 2015
What did I think of when we won the Super Bowl? My dream as a 12 year old boy coming true! #AFootballLife
— Mike Singletary (@CoachMSing) November 13, 2015
@CoachMSing couldn't think of a better way to spend my night #AFootballLife pic.twitter.com/pxXRhGB266
— Lori (@sportyred) November 13, 2015
Thank you Lori. And I like those socks https://t.co/KNTKaM2y4i
— Mike Singletary (@CoachMSing) November 13, 2015
Goodnight and thx to everyone who watched #AFootballLife and asked thoughtful questions
— Mike Singletary (@CoachMSing) November 13, 2015