Mike Trout, Angels nearing 12-year, $430 million contract extension: report

Mike Trout and the Angels are finalizing a 12-year, $430 million contract extension that will shatter the previous record for largest pact given to an MLB player, according to ESPN.

The deal, if completed, will replace the final two years of his previous deal and run from 2019 through 2030. The total will be $100 million more than the deal Bryce Harper recently signed with the Phillies.

The $35.8 million average annual salary will top the previous high mark of $34.4 million set by Diamondbacks pitcher Zack Greinke.

Trout, 27, had been expected to land the largest contract in big league history given the unrivaled start to his career. He finished in the top four in American League MVP voting in each of the last seven seasons – winning twice – thanks to a combination of stellar hitting, baserunning and fielding.

The center fielder averaged over nine wins above replacement per year, according to Baseball-Reference, which puts his career total already in Hall of Famer territory even though he’s still in the middle of his prime.

With the move, the Angels are positioning themselves to potentially keep Trout for the entirety of his career. He will be 39 years old when this reported deal expires, which is the same age Harper will be when his contract is up with Philadelphia.