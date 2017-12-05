Miles Mikolas returns from Japan, agrees to $15.5M deal with Cards

Baseball 12/05/2017, 02:09pm
Associated Press

ST. LOUIS — Right-hander Miles Mikolas is returning from Japan, agreeing to a $15.5 million, two-year contract with the St. Louis Cardinals.

The 29-year-old’s agreement was announced Tuesday. He bolsters a Cardinals’ rotation that could lose Lance Lynn, who became a free agent.

Mikolas spent the last three seasons with the Central League’s Yomiuri Giants, going 31-13 with a 2.18 ERA in 62 starts. He was 14-8 this year, setting career highs for innings (188) and strikeouts (187) while walking 23.

Selected on the seventh round of the 2009 amateur draft by San Diego, he was 4-6 with a 5.32 ERA in 37 games for the Padres and Texas from 2012-14. He was 2-5 with a 6.44 ERA for the Rangers in 2014, making 10 starts.

In this Aug. 25, 2014, file photo, Texas Rangers starting pitcher Miles Mikolas throws against the Seattle Mariners in the first inning of a baseball game Monday, Aug. 25, 2014, in Seattle. Right-hander Miles Mikolas is returning from Japan, agreeing to a $15.5 million, two-year contract with the St. Louis Cardinals.
The 29-year-olds agreement was announced Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

