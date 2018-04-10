Milton Bradley taken into custody after arraignment on battery charge: report

Former Cubs outfielder Milton Bradley was taken into custody by authorities Tuesday after his arraignment on a charge of spousal battery. TMZ has video of Bradley being placed in handcuffs by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputies department before being walked out of the courtroom in L.A.

Bradley, who retired from MLB in 2011, has been charged with one count of spousal abuse stemming from an alleged incident involving his wife, Rachel, that took place at their home in January. At the time, Bradley’s wife told police that he had beat her following an argument then left before officers arrived.

Bail was set at $175,000 for Bradley as a result of a prior conviction on domestic violence-related charges. In 2013, a jury convicted Bradley on nine counts, including inflicting corporal injury on a spouse and assault with a deadly weapon, for abusing his first wife, Monique, who died shortly after his trial. He spent 32 months in jail and was still on probation for the prior conviction when the most recent alleged incident occurred.

Bradley played for the Cubs in 2009 after making the 2008 All-Star Game as a member of the Rangers. He appeared for eight teams over a dozen MLB seasons.