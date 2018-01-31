Milton Bradley is suspect in domestic violence case — report

Former MLB player Milton Bradley could be in trouble again. (Getty Images)

Milton Bradley is in trouble again. The former MLB player is a suspect in a domestic violence incident in Los Angeles, TMZ reports.

From TMZ:

Cops were called to Bradley’s L.A. home on Sunday where a woman told police the former MLB All-Star roughed her up during a heated argument. 39-year-old Bradley was not in the home when cops arrived. We’re told the woman did not require medical attention.

Bradley, who played for eight different teams including the Cubs, served 15 months in prison after a 2013 conviction for beating his ex-wife, Monique Bradley. She who died later that year from cryptogenic cirrhosis of the liver, hemorrhagic shock and cardiorespiratory arrest.

Milton Bradley played one tumultuous season with the Cubs in 2009.