Brewers pull Wade Miley after facing only one batter in Game 5 subterfuge

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Wade Miley throws during the first inning of Game 5 of the National League Championship Series baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018, in Los Angeles. | Matt Slocum/Associated Press

LOS ANGELES — The Milwaukee Brewers have pulled starting pitcher Wade Miley after he faced just one batter in Game 5 of the NL Championship Series.

Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell unveiled his latest creative use of his bullpen Wednesday at a pivotal point.

The left-handed Miley faced only Cody Bellinger in the first inning, walking the young slugger on five pitches.

Counsell surprisingly emerged from the dugout and called for right-hander Brandon Woodruff to face the rest of a Los Angeles lineup featuring six right-handed batters.

Fox Sports reported during its broadcast that a short start for Miley was the plan all along. He will start Game 6 in Milwaukee on Friday.

Woodruff escaped the first inning by getting Manny Machado to ground into a double play.