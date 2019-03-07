Milwaukee show, Canoecopia, Fish & Hook Show: Show week 9, Chicago outdoors

A couple local events, two bigger shows in southern Wisconsin and one in the Rockford area highlight the ninth week of show season around Chicago outdoors.

I have been to none of the five events, though there is a slight chance that will change this weekend with a stop at the Fish & Hook Sport Show in Lockport. For a change, it is on a weekend when I am in town. We’ll see.

Eventually, I will hit Canoecopia, the big paddling gathering, but it will not be this year. The Journal Sentinel Sports Show is one of the major shows in our area, though no longer a 10-day show, and I should hit it at least once in my life., but not this year.

For a master list of shows, swap meets, classes, etc., this winter, click here.

Here are the shows and flea markets this weekend:

The Journal Sentinel Sports Show runs through Sunday at the Wisconsin State Fair Park Exposition Center in West Allis, Wis.. This is a show with lots of big names in the outdoors around the upper Midwest.

The Rockford RV, Camping & Travel Show is Friday through Sunday at the Indoor Sports Center in Loves Park.

Canoecopia is Friday through Sunday at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison, Wis. The pool demonstrations and presentations are one of many reasons this is the must-go show for paddlers.

The Fish & Hook Sport Show, which bills itself as “The Best Lil’ Show in the SW Suburbs,” is 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at the VFW Post 5788 in Lockport. The public auction is at 2 p.m.

Quad County Hawg Hunters chapter of Muskies Inc. holds its annual Fishing Flea Market from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday at the Plano American Legion. For more information, contact Duane Landmeier at (815) 286-7170 or dlandmeier@frontier.com.