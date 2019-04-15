Miracle on Water? Smelt on Chicago lakefront, yes, smelt on Chicago lakefront
Of all things improbable, Jef Walczak messaged Sunday afternoon, “Hey, Dale, finally a smelt night with some table fare. Got 73.”
You read that right, Walczak, one of the last regular chasers of rainbow smelt on the Chicago lakefront, netted more than a few Saturday night at his usual spot at Montrose Harbor. OK, it wasn’t a five-gallon bucket of them, but more than a tease.
“All between [11 p.m. to 1 a.m.], bottom of nets tight to the wall at Montrose,” he messaged.