Miracle on Water? Smelt on Chicago lakefront, yes, smelt on Chicago lakefront

Of all things improbable, Jef Walczak messaged Sunday afternoon, “Hey, Dale, finally a smelt night with some table fare. Got 73.”

You read that right, Walczak, one of the last regular chasers of rainbow smelt on the Chicago lakefront, netted more than a few Saturday night at his usual spot at Montrose Harbor. OK, it wasn’t a five-gallon bucket of them, but more than a tease.

“All between [11 p.m. to 1 a.m.], bottom of nets tight to the wall at Montrose,” he messaged.