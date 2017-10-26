Mirotic camp has told the Bulls that either he or Portis need to go

The Bobby Portis-Nikola Mirotic story is not about to have a happy ending.

Multiple sources informed the Sun-Times on Thursday that in the last 24 hours, Mirotic’s camp has notified the organization that it’s a “me or him’’ ultimatum, with Mirotic insisting that when he is ready to return to action either Portis is gone or he wants to be.

Mirotic would have to waive his no-trade clause if the organization does stay with Portis, but that doesn’t seem to be an obstacle for the 26-year-old forward.

It was last week that Portis and Mirotic were involved in a practice altercation which resulted in a punch being thrown by Portis, and Mirotic ending up in the hospital with a concussion and two broken bones in his face.

The Bulls immediately suspended Portis for eight games, and the hope was that once Mirotic did heal up from the concussion, and likely surgery, both sides would be able to sit down and move past the incident.

That seems all but off the table at this point, however, at least from the Mirotic camp.

As far as the Bulls players were concerned, they were doing their best to stay clear of talk of ultimatums or picking sides. Not an easy line to walk.

“I think about that, but I’m a different person,’’ veteran guard Justin Holiday said, when asked if he would be able to play again with a teammate that punched him. “I don’t know. It would take a lot of time for me. I would have to really think about that. But each guy is different. Obviously I can put myself in that situation and guess what would happen, but it’s not me. I don’t want to comment on that where it makes it, ‘Well he should have done this because this is what Justin would have done.’ It’s not my situation to comment on, but at the same time that’s really tough. I can understand both sides.’’

Most of the Bulls players were unaware of the latest development, especially with Mirotic only contacting a few of his teammates since the punch, despite many of them reaching out to him.

Portis let it be known that Mirotic didn’t respond to his text or phone calls.

The other layer in this which could only add to Mirotic’s frustration is that besides that punch costing him playing time in a very important season for him, it may have also cost him his starting job as rookie Lauri Markkanen has been a stand-out playing in that four-spot.

Coach Fred Hoiberg would not say that Markkanen will keep that spot even with Mirotic back, but there’s no question that the seventh overall pick has star potential written all over him so far.

“I try to think positively and hope things work out,’’ Holiday said. “But there are a whole bunch of different scenarios that can come from this. Again, we’re going to try and make sure that we support both of them and hopefully when that time comes it’s best for both of them and best for this team.

“There are a lot of things that need to still develop with it, and until then dudes come in here every day, feel like the energy is up. Yes, it does affect our team 100 percent, those two guys are very important to us, but it doesn’t feel like it’s looming over us. That doesn’t mean it’s not a big topic for us.’’

It’s about to get bigger.