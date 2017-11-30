Misdemeanor assault charge dismissed against Johnny Manziel

Football 11/30/2017, 10:45am
Associated Press

DALLAS  — Prosecutors in Dallas have dismissed a 2016 misdemeanor domestic assault charge against Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Johnny Manziel.

The Dallas County District Attorney’s Office on Wednesday confirmed Manziel successfully completed requirements of a court agreement that included taking an anger management course and participating in the NFL’s substance abuse program.

The 24-year-old Manziel also had to stay away from Colleen Crowley, who accused him of hitting and threatening her during a January 2016 night out. The case was dismissed Nov. 22.

Cleveland chose Manziel 22nd overall in the 2014 draft. The Browns cut him in March 2016 after two seasons of inconsistent play and off-the-field issues about the former Texas A&M star’s partying and drinking.

In this Feb. 28, 2017, file photo, former NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel, center, takes an elevator with his lawyer Jim Darnell, left, after a court hearing in Dallas. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

Previously from Sports

Ryan Pace, overseer of Bears' woes, gets to pick the next coach?
Feeling a draft: Mitch Trubisky vs. 49ers makes Sunday compelling
Old home week: Bears sign S Chris Prosinski
Pat Fitzgerald on Northwestern football: 'Our brand is as strong as it's ever been'