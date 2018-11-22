Missing Mitch Trubisky? Decision to sit Bears QB was ‘collaboration’

DETROIT — On the second play of the fourth quarter, Bears backup quarterback Chase Daniel threw a quick pass to receiver Anthony Miller to his right but then Miller stopped.

It was a screen pass back to Daniel, who eluded one tackler before gaining eight yards and getting grabbed by Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara in his facemask.

“That was pretty cool,” Daniel said.

Still, it’s a play that might have looked even better with Mitch Trubisky involved in it. It was one of several plays where Trubisky was missed in the Bears’ 23-16 victory against the Lions at Ford Field on Thursday.

Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky watches from the sidelines during the second half Thursday. | Duane Burleson/AP photo

But overall, coach Matt Nagy handled Trubisky’s absence particularly well on a short week and on the road against a division rival. Daniel was sacked four times and finished with four yards on four carries but he still completed 27 of 37 passes for 230 yards and two touchdowns.

It was an efficient performance that the Bears hoped they’d get from the 10-year veteran who knows Nagy’s offense extremely well.

“I’m at a point where I’m starting to get into that rhythm with Mitch,” Nagy said. “I’m starting to understand and feel how he works. … There’s a little bit of change there [with Daniel]. But I felt very comfortable today calling plays with Chase.”

Nagy called the Bears’ decision to sit Trubisky, who suffered a right shoulder injury late against the Vikings on Sunday night, a “collaboration.” But it started with Trubisky being honest about how well he felt with Nagy, general manager Ryan Pace and the team’s medical staff.

“We feel right now it’s a day-to-day thing with him,” Nagy said. “And he’s just got to continue to keep staying in there with those trainers and keep doing whatever he needs to do to get ready as soon as he can.”

If anything, Daniel’s strong performance will help Nagy and Pace stick to their cautious approach when it comes injuries and their best players. But telling Trubisky, who was pushing to play, that he wasn’t still had its challenges.

“It was really hard for him when he decided — and we knew — that this isn’t the right thing,” Nagy said. “When we said, ‘Hey listen, this is the route we’re going to go,’’ then he was bummed out. Because he really wants to [play], but we have to be smart with him, and he has to understand that. Once he got past that part, then he was good.”