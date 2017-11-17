Mitch matters: How Trubisky can improve, even if Bears’ year might not

Mitch Trubisky matters, regardless of how dark the year grows.

The rookie quarterback’s development over the final seven games probably won’t save the Bears’ season, but it could make their head-coaching job more attractive at the end of it. Success would help justify Ryan Pace’s draft-night trade for Trubisky, too, though though the general manager’s future with the team isn’t nearly as much in doubt as that of head coach John Fox.

Here’s where the Bears will look for growth in Trubisky on Sunday against the Lions:

Give him the boot

Mitch Trubisky will make his sixth start Sunday. (AP)

The Bears have a cardinal rule: you can’t take sacks on bootlegs.

Yet as Trubisky pulled the ball away from an I-formation fake and sprinted left against the Packers, he didn’t throw the ball to Josh Bellamy, who was running an underneath route 10 yards in front of him. But for Davon House, who was covering Dontrelle Inman down the left sideline in the third quarter Sunday, the nearest Packers defender in front of Bellamy was 20 yards up the field.

Trubisky, who struggled to square his hips to Bellamy as he rolled left, didn’t throw to Bellamy. More damning — he didn’t throw it away, either. Nick Perry tackled him for one of Trubisky’s season-high five sacks.

“He’s just gotta keep playing,” offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains. “When you go back and look at it, look at Aaron Rodgers and Alex Smith, those guys took a lot of sacks early in their career. The part of what we’re going through right now with Mitchell, and he is playing now.”

Smith had a 14.9 sack percentage as a rookie, while Rodgers had an 8.5 sack percentage his second year. Trubisky is at a whopping 12.2 through five games.

Loggains praised Trubisky’s lack of turnovers, but said aggression hasn’t been coached out of him.

“I don’t think he’s too tentative,” he said.

Check, please

In the second quarter, Packers safety Josh Jones sprinted away from the line of the scrimmage and into a Cover 2 scheme before the snap. The Bears’ plan to go deep was scuttled, but Jordan Howard was open 10 yards in front of him on a check-down. Trubisky took the sack.

“This is a new offense,” Trubisky said. “I was in North Carolina’s offense for four years, knew it like that back of my hand and could probably throw a check-down without even looking.

“We’re putting in new plays every week now so it’s a little different. In my development, I’ll have to memorize where everything’s at. I’m getting better with that each week.”

The key, Loggains said, is patience.

“Understand, ‘Let the play develop, Jordan’s going to be right over the ball for you,’” he said, “and understanding the timing of each play.”

Get organized

Before tight end Zach Miller dislocated his knee, the former college quarterback would recognize illegal formations before the ball was snapped, giving the Bears a chance to fix it and avoid a flag. In their first game without Miller, they were whistled for one illegal formation and illegal shift.

“Zach’s going to stop the play,” Loggains said. “Mitchell’s not at the point in his career where he can do that.”

The Bears like Trubisky’s demeanor in the huddle, but want it to extend to the line of scrimmage.

“When I’m in the huddle, it is my huddle, and I mean, that’s how it needs to operate,” Trubisky said. And that’s how we need to be more efficient … just need to direct traffic, get everyone lined up, in and out of the huddle and make sure everything is crisp, so that everyone is on the same page.”

That will improve with experience — even if that’s all the final seven games are good for.

“The more snaps the more reps you take, the better you get,” Trubisky said. “And I get.”

Follow me on Twitter @patrickfinley

Email: pfinley@suntimes.com