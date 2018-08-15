[Editorial note: I post the original article, but I also thought it was worthwhile adding, below, the raw-file emails from Capt. Randy Schmidt and Bruce Kalinowski.]
Andy Mikos was fishing the R4 Saturday morning when smoke bloomed near the Baha’i Temple. He thought, “I hope it is not a boat.’’
But it was. Mitch Sroka, 67, of Arlington Heights died when his boat exploded at the fuel dock of Wilmette Harbor.
“I couldn’t believe the force of the explosion,’’ Mikos said. Debris rained on the Sheridan Road bridge.
Tributes came from across the fishing community.
“Fishing with Mitch was always a pleasure because he enjoyed fishing for the sake of fishing,’’ said Capt. Randy Schmidt, who fished the Gary Zilian Memorial Tournament with Sroka. “It did not matter to him if we won or lost – it was all about the fishing and the camaraderie.
“Mitch was also very willing to share fishing information. This was very important to charter captains. We all knew Mitch and knew that we could count on him to give us accurate information about whether there were fish around the R4–his primary fishing area.’’
“Fishing with him, he would always let you use what you wanted and then bust your stones when he would change it and we would catch a fish,’’ Bruce Kalinowski emailed. “He loved his boat and lived for fishing.’’
Of Sroka’s 28-foot Carolina, Scorpion, Mikos said, “If I could imagine a boat for fishing Lake Michigan, that would be it.’’
He knew Sroka from years of sharing information on the marine radio and in recent years in Trollers Unlimited, a tight-knit group of hardcore fishermen.
“I still can’t wrap my head around it,’’ Mikos said.
RAW-FILE EMAILS
From Schmidt:
From Kalinowski:
I want to tell you about mitch you will not find a kinder person in the world then him . no matter how hard he got knocked down by life he always had a smile on his face . he and I would talk about the things going on in his life . we would talk about how his wife how she was doing or his employee that got in a head on accident how his surgery was going . the night before he died we were talking about his employee and how he didn’t want to hire someone out from another company and not have enough work for him when his employee got better to let the new guy go .that’s a man with heart .he has a grand daughter with spina bifida and he would tell me if it cost him his retirement he would spend every dime he had to get her to walk. not many guys out there like that . even with my son alex when we would go fishing even if alex did something wrong he always had a smile and they would bust each other stones . I am glad there are clubs like tu because you get to meet some very wonderful people like mitch and it was my privilege and my son alex to know him . fishing with him he would always let you use what you wanted and then bust your stones when he would change it and we would catch a fish. he loved his boat and lived for fishing . I don’t know how the accident happened if anyone fueled a boat the right way it was him cabin closed and blower always on and never started it till the blowers ran awhile. I hope he can fish in heaven .
with heavy heart
bruce kalinowski