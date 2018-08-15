The place of Mitch Sroka in Chicago fishing: Some memories and context

[Editorial note: I post the original article, but I also thought it was worthwhile adding, below, the raw-file emails from Capt. Randy Schmidt and Bruce Kalinowski.]

Andy Mikos was fishing the R4 Saturday morning when smoke bloomed near the Baha’i Temple. He thought, “I hope it is not a boat.’’

But it was. Mitch Sroka, 67, of Arlington Heights died when his boat exploded at the fuel dock of Wilmette Harbor.

“I couldn’t believe the force of the explosion,’’ Mikos said. Debris rained on the Sheridan Road bridge.

Tributes came from across the fishing community.

“Fishing with Mitch was always a pleasure because he enjoyed fishing for the sake of fishing,’’ said Capt. Randy Schmidt, who fished the Gary Zilian Memorial Tournament with Sroka. “It did not matter to him if we won or lost – it was all about the fishing and the camaraderie.

“Mitch was also very willing to share fishing information. This was very important to charter captains. We all knew Mitch and knew that we could count on him to give us accurate information about whether there were fish around the R4–his primary fishing area.’’

“Fishing with him, he would always let you use what you wanted and then bust your stones when he would change it and we would catch a fish,’’ Bruce Kalinowski emailed. “He loved his boat and lived for fishing.’’

Of Sroka’s 28-foot Carolina, Scorpion, Mikos said, “If I could imagine a boat for fishing Lake Michigan, that would be it.’’

He knew Sroka from years of sharing information on the marine radio and in recent years in Trollers Unlimited, a tight-knit group of hardcore fishermen.

“I still can’t wrap my head around it,’’ Mikos said.

RAW-FILE EMAILS

From Schmidt:

As you may know, Mitch and I fished the Zilian Tournament as a team for many years – first on my boat Fishing Clinic and more recently on his boat Scorpion. Fishing with Mitch was always a pleasure because he enjoyed fishing for the sake of fishing. It did not matter to him if we won or lost – it was all about the fishing and the camaraderie. Mitch was also very willing to share fishing information. This was very important to charter captains. We all knew Mitch and knew that we could count on him to give us accurate information about whether there were fish around the R 4 – his primary fishing area. This information was very useful to us in deciding where to take our charters. The entire fishing community, both recreational and charter, mourns the loss of Mitch. He will be missed.

From Kalinowski: