Mitch Trubisky and Jared Goff to be roommates for the summer

Mitch Trubisky and Jared Goff seem to have bromance brewing.

The two are spending time together in Minneapolis ahead of Super Bowl LII Sunday. Trubisky posted a picture with Goff on his Instagram story, and the up-and-coming quarterbacks attended an Imagine Dragons concert together.

The Bears quarterback and Rams quarterback also plan to be roomies.

Goff confirmed that to two will bunk up in a recent interview with Barstool Sports Radio.

“I’ll be down in Newport. I’m staying with Mitchell Trubisky,” Goff said. “I’m excited to spend some time with him, get down to Newport, hang out at the beach a little bit.”

Living with Goff could be a really good opportunity for Trubisky, who is in a critical offseason in terms of development. With one season under his belt, Trubisky will be held to a higher standard in his sophomore season especially since general manager Ryan Pace brought in former Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy as the team’s new head coach.

Trubisky and Goff can relate to one another.

Goff went through the same struggles his rookie season under coach Jeff Fisher. Like former Bears coach John Fox, Fisher was a defensive-minded coach.

After a Rams staff shakeup which put Sean McVay as head coach, Matt LaFluer as offensive coordinator and Greg Olson as quarterback coach, Goff shined and showed immense progress. He threw 3,804 yards and 28 touchdowns last season while helping the Rams get to the playoffs for the first time since 2004.

