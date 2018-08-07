Preseason quarterback ranking lists Bears’ Mitch Trubisky as No. 26 overall

Pro Football Focus released Monday their annual preseason quarterback rankings on Monday and Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky checked in at No. 26.

His spot in the list put him ahead of Giants’ Eli Manning and Ravens’ Joe Flacco.

Via Pro Football Focus:

“Trubisky graded at 66.4 as a rookie, good for 29th in the NFL. He wasn’t asked to do much in Chicago’s offensive scheme, though his No. 10 grade on third down is a reason for optimism moving forward. A new system is expected to accentuate Trubisky’s strengths which include his ability to throw on the run and throwing accurately in the short and intermediate game.” Chicago Bears Quarterback Mitch Trubisky #10 looks to pass the ball during the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Soldier Field, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

This season will be different for Trubisky.

Last year was supposed to be Mike Glennon’s year, but that’s obviously not how it went down. Trubisky took over the offense for majority of the second half of the season. He showed some flashes of potential as a rookie, but he was also limited in the Bears’ offense the thrive.

RELATED: Five signs of progress: Why Bears believe QB Mitch Trubisky is on right path

However, that should change in Matt Nagy’s offense, which Trubisky said he’s enjoyed learning so far.

As for the rest of the list, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady — to no one’s surprise — took the top spot in the preseason rankings. He was followed by Packers’ Aaron Rodgers, Falcons’ Matt Ryan, Saints’ Drew Brees and Seahawks’ Russell Wilson, respectively.

Arlington Height native Jimmy Garoppolo just missed the top-10 cut; he checked in at No. 11.