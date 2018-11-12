Mitch Trubisky, Bears offense reach a new level: good, and getting better

A six-touchdown performance against the Buccaneers in September was a breakthrough for Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky. But an arguably more impressive performance — three touchdowns, no interceptions and a 148.6 passer rating against the Lions on Sunday — was just another step in the right direction.

That’s how far the Trubisky and the Bears’ offense have come in the last seven weeks. Given an opportunity to gush about his pet project Monday in the aftermath of a 34-22 victory over the Lions, coach Matt Nagy was notably succinct when asked what impressed him most about Trubisky’s performance after watching it on videotape?

“Just what I thought [Sunday],” Nagy said. “He threw the ball on time with conviction.”

After the victory over the Lions, the Bears head into Sunday night’s game against the Vikings — a showdown, believe it or not — with an offense that not only is on a roll, but has room for growth.

Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky (10) celebrates after scoring on a four-yard run in the Bears' 34-22 victory over the Lions on Sunday at Soldier Field. | Nam Y. Huh/AP photo

With five touchdowns against the Lions, the Bears have scored 29 offensive touchdowns this season — already exceeding their 16-game total of 26 last year. They are tied for sixth in the NFL in offensive touchdowns this season. Last year they were tied for 29th.

But at their current rate, last year’s offense is way too low of a bar for this offense. Under Nagy and offensive coordinator Mark Helfrich, the Bears have reached a new level just past mid-season: they’re good and getting better. In their first three games this season, the Bears were 30th in the NFL in yards per play (4.4 avg.) and tied for 29th in touchdowns (four). In the past seven weeks they are fourth in yards per play (6.6 avg.) and tied for fourth in touchdowns (25). They trail only the Rams (9-1), Chiefs (9-1) and Chargers (7-2) in both categories.

The Vikings, coming off a bye week, will provide a better test that will give a better indication of where the Bears’ offense stands at this point of the Nagy era. But the Bears seem to have reached a point where their offensive production is more about what they do rather than what defenses to do them.

“Controlling what we control, doing what we do well,” Nagy said when asked what he thought were the best indicators Sunday of long-term success for the offense. “Minnesota, that’s a pretty good defense to say the least. So our guys have to be really excited about that. We’ve just got to do what we do.”

Trubisky, asked after Sunday’s game what he was most pleased with, pointed to big-picture developmental factors rather than any key throw or touchdown.

“Just being comfortable in the pocket,” he said. “Being good with my eyes and my feet and being positive on first and second down just probably most of all my mindset. Proud of my teammates the way they believed in me, continue to have my back and the work we put in in practice and just translating that to the game.”

The room for growth still includes one notable area of improvement. The Lions stymied the Bears’ running game, as Jordan Howard (11 carries, 21 yards) and Tarik Cohen (7-15, one touchdown) combined for 36 yards on 18 carries (2.0 avg.).

“You can’t go through this thing and be one-dimensional — it’s just too easy for defenses,” Nagy said. “We need to improve our run game. We’re not going to stop until we get it figured out. Yeah, it’s about players and execution. But we need to do our job, too and figure out what’s best for the run game.

“In the passing game, we’re slowly starting to figure that out [though] we’re not there yet. But in the run game, we have a ways to go and we’re trying to get through that. We gotta get it fixed so we’re not one-dimensional.”