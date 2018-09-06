Bears name three captains for Packers, but will rotate them each week

Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky passes against the Broncos in the first half Saturday | Dustin Bradford, Getty Images

The Bears will not have permanent captains this year, coach Matt Nagy said Thursday. Instead, they’ll select three players — one on offense, defense and special teams — via a combination of player votes and coaching decisions before each game.

The captains for Sunday: quarterback Mitch Trubisky, defensive end Akiem Hicks and special teamer Benny Cunningham.

Rotating captains, something the Chiefs did when Nagy coached there, has its advantages.

“It gives guys opportunities to have ownership, accountability and be a leader for a week,” Nagy said. “And then as far as if you end up making it to the playoffs, if you’re fortunate enough to do that, and then we go back to the permanent for the playoffs.”

The Bears will not wear captaincy patches this year.