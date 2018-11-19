Bears QB Mitch Trubisky suffered injured right shoulder vs. Vikings

Quarterback Mitch Trubisky would not have practiced Monday — if the Bears had practiced at all.

Late Monday afternoon, the Bears placed Trubisky on their injury report with a right shoulder problem. The team is obligated to issue an injury report three days out from their Thursday game in Detroit, even if they don’t practice.

The severity of Trubisky’s injury is unknown, but a problem with a quarterback’s throwing shoulder isn’t something any team would take lightly. Trubisky finished the game Sunday night after taking a late hit in the right arm and shoulder area in fourth quarter, for which Vikings safety Harrison Smith was flagged.

Trubisky did not mention the injury Sunday night.

Earlier Monday, coach Matt Nagy gave no indication that Trubisky was hurt. He said the team’s injuries were the same as in his postgame address.

“As far as injuries go,” he said, “nothing’s changed since yesterday.”

Sine making his debut in the Bears’ fifth game last year, Trubisky has not missed a single snap because of a medical issue. He faces a truncated week to get ready — the Bears will have a light practice Tuesday and leave for Detroit on Wednesday.

Were Trubisky unable to play, backup Chase Daniel would take his place. He has two career starts.