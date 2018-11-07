‘It’s definitely unfair’: Bears RB Tarik Cohen ready to defend Mitch Trubisky

Bears running back Tarik Cohen was playing around but he also wasn’t when he decided to respond to one of quarterback Mitch Trubisky’s most notable critics on social media.

“I just like having fun on Twitter,” Cohen said Wednesday. “I knew it was going to get a lot of ‘retweets’ and ‘likes,’ so I just did it.

“And Mitch is my boy, you feel me? That’s like my brother on the team, so I mean, I’m going to protect my brother.”

Cohen was talking about his message on Twitter from Tuesday that was directed at Michael Lombardi, a former personnel executive for several teams. Lombardi was the Browns’ general manager for only one season in 2013. He currently writes for The Athletic.

QB Mitch Trubisky has been criticized but he's still winning for the Bears. | Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

“Watch how you talkin bout my QB boy,” Cohen said.

Lombardi ripped Trubisky earlier this week on the “Follow the Money” podcast from the Vegas Stats and Information Network.

“No, I’m not buying Mitchell Trubisky,” Lombardi said. “You couldn’t get me to buy Mitchell Trubisky if you had him on a discount rack at Filene’s Basement. There’s no chance. There’s no chance. He can’t throw the ball inbounds half the time. I mean, it’s a joke.

“I was in Chicago this week, and all I saw was Trubisky jerseys and I’m thinking, ‘You people are crazy. You’re going to be selling them in three years.’ There’s no way.”

It was part of a recent onslaught of criticism of Trubisky, most of it coming from national writers.

During an article projecting 2020 rosters on Nov. 1, ESPN’s Bill Barnwell wrote: “Trubisky hasn’t shown enough to guarantee that he’ll be on the roster come 2020, although the Blake Bortles of the North still has plenty of time to grow.”

There certainly are facets of Trubisky’s play that are worth criticizing. He has missed throws that the Bears expect him to make, and several defenders have dropped interceptions of him.

But incendiary comments from Barnwell, Lombardi and others have expectedly infuriated a fan base still trying to move on from the Jay Cutler era.

“It’s definitely unfair,” Cohen said of the criticism.

But it comes with the territory.

“Any time you are drafted as a quarterback early and high in the draft, you’re always going to be critiqued,” coach Matt Nagy said. “But again, the only thing that he needs to worry about is what I think about him and what people in this building think about him.”

Trubisky should be held to a lofty standard as the second overall pick — one the Bears traded up for, too — but he’s still only in his second season and his first in Nagy’s offense.

Nagy, though, sees progress. The Bears also are 5-3. The good should outweigh the bad at this point.

“I don’t hear any of the outside noise, whether it be positive or negative,” Trubisky said. “My focus is elsewhere within football and my family and everything else I’ve got going on. It hasn’t been a distraction for me. Most of it last year had been negative, so it’s just a lot of negativity that I blocked out of my life.”

Trubisky’s numbers — 1,949 passing yards, 16 touchdowns and 96.1 passer rating — might be skewed by screens, shovel passes and blown coverages but the same is true for other quarterbacks. That includes Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Just look at some of the highlight-reel touchdowns that running back Kareem Hunt and receiver Tyreek Hill have scored this season.

The Bears also have faced four teams that rank in the top 10 in opposing quarterback passer rating: the Seahawks (fourth), Jets (fifth), Patriots (seventh) and Dolphins (eighth). Even the lowly Cardinals rank 13th after eight games this season.

Earlier this week, Pro Football Focus rated Trubisky as their No. 29 starter behind the Cardinals’ Josh Rosen, Dolphins’ Brock Osweiler, Broncos’ Case Keenum and others. But somehow, ESPN’s metric for grading for quarterbacks – total QBR – has Trubisky as the seventh best in the league.

It’s no wonder that Trubisky said he’s still in “Zero Dark 10” mode and stays off social media.

But Cohen and others have his back.

“If anything, I don’t know if he knows about [the criticism] at all,” Cohen said. “But I’ve seen it, so I’m going to say something about it because I’m a real one, if you feel me, and I ain’t going to let nobody just sneak against about my boy like that.”