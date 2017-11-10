Mitch Trubisky is learning when, where to be his aggressive self

The first sign that rookie Mitch Trubisky was a risk-taker wasn’t his tipped 20-yard touchdown pass to tight end Zach Miller or his late interception against the Vikings.

It came in the second quarter during a third-and-15 play from the Vikings’ 47.

With defensive end Danielle Hunter beating right tackle Bobby Massie to the inside, Trubisky scrambled to his right and — as he often does — he kept his eyes focused down the field.

Miller broke off his route over the middle and ran with Trubisky. It’s what scramble rules dictate.

Trubisky, though, had a different idea with Vikings safeties Andrew Sendejo and Harrison Smith cutting off the outside. He tried to throw Miller open with a pass back toward the middle of the field.

“He had a great thought of trying to put it out in his back shoulder,” offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains said Wednesday.

The Bears love Trubisky’s aggressiveness. It’s part of his special makeup. They want him to be a risk-taker because it makes him a playmaker.

But as Trubisky learned Monday night against the Vikings, there are certain times in the game and certain places on the field that dictate when to be aggressive in the NFL.

“It’s just being smart with the football in space,” Loggains said.

It’s a lesson Trubisky – who called his debut “average, below-average” — must take into Sunday against the Ravens, who are second in the NFL with nine interceptions.

Trubisky’s touchdown throw to Miller – which was tipped by Sendejo – was risky, but acceptable because of the outcome. His pass to Miller that led to Smith’s interception late in the fourth quarter was not.

Both throws were similar to his incomplete, back-shoulder pass to Miller in the second quarter. On all three plays, Trubisky moved to his right and tried to take advantage of the movements in the secondary.

“That’s part of learning what throws I can make and I can’t make in the NFL,” Trubisky said. “You get away with more of those in college, scrambling and throwing deep and extending and making plays. Here, sometimes it’s going to happen, and sometimes it’s not in the NFL.

“It’s part of the learning process. I think extending plays is part of my game. We’re going to need that, and it helps. So I just got to learn when I’m extending plays that it’s a for-sure completion or when I just need to eat it and play the next play.”

Trubisky won’t stop being aggressive, though. It’s not who he is as a player.

“You can’t be scared,” he said.

The Bears won’t try to deter Trubisky’s natural aggressiveness, either. They don’t want him to be timid with the ball in his hands. They believe in his attacking mindset.

Having an understanding of when to be aggressive with that attack, though, only will come through his experiences.

Trubisky needs to play to learn. As he develops, his opportunities to play more aggressively will increase.

Trubisky’s first career interception only wasn’t a bad throw because of its placement, but because of the situation.

It was a first-down play from the Bears’ 10 with two minutes, 32 seconds remaining in a tie game.

“He’s got to play,” Loggains said. “You got to understand situational football. It’s first-and-10. You don’t need to make that play. You’re on the edge. I do love the fact [that] he’s aggressive. But it’s first-and-10. Understand the situation. We’re backed up. Let’s be smart. Let’s find a completion. Let’s get to our check down. Let’s run, get what we can and get out of bounds. That’s really the biggest thing that you talk to him about.”

In other words, it’s OK to take risks but know when and where on the field they’re worth it.

“He’s going to have to live and go through these things,” Loggains said. “It’s starting to figure out what throws he can and can’t make.”