Mitch Trubisky knows he must be better than so-called ‘best game’

The clock kept ticking, but quarterback Mitch Trubisky was unfazed. His offense hurried to the 2-yard line with 12 seconds left and the ball was snapped with six.

Trubisky then threw a perfect fade for a touchdown.

That’s how Trubisky, now the Bears’ prized rookie quarterback, concluded one of his best games at North Carolina.

His two-yard touchdown pass to receiver Bug Howard and the ensuing extra point resulted in a 37-36 victory against Pittsburgh on Sept. 24, 2016.

Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky scrambles against the 49ers. (Getty)

In his fourth start that season, Trubisky erased a 13-point deficit in the fourth quarter and completed 35 of 46 for 453 yards and five touchdowns.

That day Trubisky set a high bar for himself early during a season in which he became a legitimate NFL prospect. Now, that he’s with Bears coach John Fox, though, that bar for him is unfortunately much lower.

Fox said that Trubisky played “arguably his best game” against the 49ers, yet the rookie concluded it by watching 49ers kicker Robbie Gould make a game-winning field goal.

“There were a couple decisions I think he’d like to have back, not that they were huge errors,” Fox said Monday of Trubisky’s performance against the 49ers.

“We did not turn the ball over. We were plus-1 in the turnover ratio. We had a 61-yard punt return for a touchdown. If you’d have told me that before the game, I probably wouldn’t have envisioned any way we’d lose that game.”

Never mind that the Trubisky only had 102 passing yards.

Do forget that the Bears only had eight first downs against a 49ers defense that allowed average of more than 22 over their first 11 games.

Please ignore that the 49ers began Sunday last in the NFL in average time of possession and then controlled ball for a whooping 38 minutes, 47 seconds.

The 49ers defense entered Sunday ranked 28th in scoring — allowing more than 25 points per game — but Trubisky’s “best game” produced only seven points offensively.

Seriously, what is going on here?

Fox’s low expectations for Trubisky are damning. He is trying to win without him. How is Trubisky supposed to develop in such a situation?

Trubisky surely has much to learn as a rookie, but he should be held higher standards. He should be coached to win on Sundays, not coached around.

That starts with Fox … or the Bears’ next head coach.

To his credit, Trubisky knows he wasn’t close to his best against the 49ers.

“We just didn’t feel as an offense that it was good enough on our side of the ball to win the game,” Trubisky said.

Trubisky arguably was at his best against the Ravens in Week 6 when he eluded pressure and threw an 18-yard strike to receiver Kendall Wright on third-and-11 to set up the Bears’ 27-24 win in overtime.

Or Trubisky was at his best in the final 30 seconds against the Lions when he scrambled for 19 yards on fourth down and then completed a 15-yard pass to receiver Dontrelle Inman to give former kicker Connor Barth an opportunity to tie their eventual 27-24 loss.

“I’m trying to win,” Trubisky said.

The small victories that the Bears want him to accept and embrace clearly aren’t enough. No player needs a real victory right now more than Trubisky. And no player is seemingly more driven to get it than him, too.

“I look within myself: what more can I do as a player and as a leader on this team to get my guys going more at practice [and] on Sundays, so we can just execute better and come out with a win,” Trubisky said. “The only thing I know is to go back to work, go harder.”