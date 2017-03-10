Mitch Trubisky on earning Bears’ starting QB job: ‘I’m ready’

Mitch Trubisky declared himself ready for his NFL debut Tuesday, six days before the Bears’ home “Monday Night Football” contest against the Vikings.

“Pressure only appears when you’re not prepared for something,” he said.

The No. 2 overall pick of this year’s draft will start after spending the first four weeks of the season as the Bears’ second-stringer.

“I feel like I’m ready,” he said.

Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky was named the starter Monday. (Brian O'Mahoney/For the Sun-Times)

Trubisky had “very few” snaps with the first team this year, coach John Fox said, but will take of them last week. He said Trubisky didn’t take over for Glennon during the Packers game because of his lack of practice experience with the starters.

There were a few windows in which the Bears could have made the starting quarterback switch, Fox said — the bye after Week 8 presumably being one of them — but the change came down to performance.

Always hesitant to rip his players publicly, Fox claimed that the move was made because of Glennon’s struggles and Trubisky’s gains in practice. Still, given that Trubisky rarely practiced with starters, it’s likely the move was made because of the former.

The Bears will run a simplified version of their offense, Trubisky said, but one that will feature more play-action, rollouts and moving the pocket, to play to the rookie’s athleticism and accuracy throwing on the run. Trubisky claimed he hasn’t felt outside buzz, but know the stakes are high.

“We’re in this new era where young quarterbacks are expected to come in right away and produce like veterans have,” Trubisky said.