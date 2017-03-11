Amid NFL-wide concussion concerns, 2 Bears embrace new kind of helmet

Mitch Unrein suffered the second concussion of his career the week of the Bears’ first preseason game when he was hit in the side of his helmet during training camp.

When the defensive end began working out again, the symptoms lingered.

Concerned, his wife Corey Cogdell-Unrein, an Olympic shooter, went online to research helmet safety. She found the VICIS Zero1 received the highest safety rating of 33 helmets in a joint study by the NFL and NFLPA, and encouraged her husband to try it.

Around the same time, tight end Ben Braunecker got the same suggestion — from his computer. He was watching videos online when he noticed one of the suggested items was about the new helmet. The web site apparently knew the Harvard grad was a pro football player.

Bears defensive lineman Mitch Unrein is one of two Bears to wear the NFL's highest-rated helmet. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

“Thank you, YouTube,” he said.

After requesting them through the Bears, both wear the helmets today.

“It’s actually fundamentally different than any other helmet I’ve worn,” said Braunecker, a practice squad player who seems due for a promotion after Zach Miller’s knee injury.

The helmet looks unlike anything else on the field — the flexible outer shell dents like the crumple zone of a car. Polymer columns located between the outer shell and a hard inner shell absorb the shock of a hit.

The company spent three years developing the helmet; the first players to wear them, during the developmental phase in Summer 2016, were the semi-pro Chicago Thunder.

Within the first month of their first NFL season, VICIS had players on 18 teams wearing their helmet, said company co-founder Dave Marver.

While a fan might not notice the stylistic differences, even a subtle change to how a helmet looks has spooked some players, Marver admitted. The company believes their safety advantages are worth it.

“It doesn’t look cool,” Unrein said. “A lot of guys are all about, ‘Look good, feel good, play good.’ But me, I’m like, ‘Shoot, I’m a country kid. I don’t need to be looking good. I just need to go out there and play.’”

As Braunecker showed off his helmet in the Bears’ locker room, fellow tight end Daniel Brown joked about the “spaceship on his head.” It weighs more than his old helmet, Braunecker said, but he got used to it by the end of his first training camp practice with it on.

“Once your neck and body adjust to it, you’re surprised how well it works,” he said. “The direct head-to-head hits that you take — ones that would have left you dazed with other helps — you shrug off. It’s, ‘Oh my god.’ …

“I bet if more guys tried it, they’d come over to the safe side.”

A molecular and cellular biology major, Braunecker is smart enough to know that a truly safe side doesn’t exist. The threat of concussions in the NFL transcends helmets. The key, he said, is for the league to minimize dangerous collisions and to study the effect of sub-concussive hits on the brain.

“I would be lying if I said I’m not worried about it, a little bit,” he said. “But there have been a lot of changes made in the past five-to-10 years — rules changes and equipment changes.”

Two years ago, Unrein wore the top-rated helmet. Today, it’s in the middle of the pack.

That’s progress, he said.

“I don’t think there will ever be a perfect helmet, because your brain can still move inside your head,” Unrein said. “But definitely I think they’re on the right track with that.”

