If Mitch Trubisky ruins the Bears’ draft position, that’s a good thing

If the NFL Draft were held this weekend, the Bears would pick sixth overall.

The best receiver might be there for the taking. Or the best cornerback. Or the best offensive tackle. Heck, maybe even the best pass rusher.

That said, the Bears are hoping — if not planning — for rookie quarterback Mitch Trubisky to ruin their draft position. It’s something they would welcome because his development takes precedence over everything, including their next first-round pick.

‘‘As we start to protect [Trubisky] and play well around him, you just see the glimpses of what he’s going to be,’’ offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains said Wednesday.

Mitch Trubisky. (Getty Images)

At this point in his development, the Bears want Trubisky to embrace what Loggains called ‘‘small victories.’’ That includes putting the Bears in position to tie the score in the final seconds Sunday against the Lions, especially after he threw interceptions in similar situations in losses to the Vikings and Saints.

Trubisky’s scramble for a first down on fourth-and-13 on the final drive stands out, but his 15-yard throw to receiver Dontrelle Inman on the next play was even more encouraging. He put the Bears in field-goal range by completing a pass to his third read on his progressions. Loggains called it an ‘‘absolute dime.’’

‘‘With Mitchell, it’s, ‘Hey, you did what you needed to do in that two-minute drill to take us down and get us in position,’ ’’ Loggains said. ‘‘So the growth that way . . . eventually, he’s going to be the reason why we win those games.’’

A Bears victory Sunday against the 9-1 Eagles is unlikely, but the 49ers, Bengals and Browns are still on the schedule.

‘‘Every day to this point that he’s taken the field, he’s played better,’’ Loggains said. ‘‘That’s what we keep telling him: Keep stacking good games. We’re going to keep playing better around you, we’ll keep putting you in good situations and the wins are going to come.’’

If that happens and the Bears’ draft position gets worse, it should be celebrated, not bemoaned. A high draft selection might help general manager Ryan Pace’s rebuilding efforts, but the most important piece of the rebuild — a potential franchise quarterback — is already on the field.

And Trubisky is desperate for a victory. That was evident when he stepped to the podium after the loss to the Lions. Accepting ‘‘small victories’’ is a struggle for him. He wants real ones.

‘‘I feel like I’m getting a little bit better each day,’’ he said. ‘‘I’m learning a lot every day, each week, and I know what’s expected of me.’’

He wasn’t asked about it, but he knows that includes leading a 3-7 team through tough times.

‘‘We’re getting better each day,’’ Trubisky said. ‘‘I believe we’re headed in the right direction. We just need to get over that hump and find ways to win games.’’

Follow me on Twitter @adamjahns.

Email: ajahns@suntimes.com