MLB agent fired for reportedly filming clients in showers

CSE Talent announced Wednesday that they fired baseball agent Jason Wood for not upholding the company’s “moral and ethical standards.”

The Major League Baseball Players Association suspended Wood and is investigating claims that he secretly filmed clients using his shower, according to Yahoo Sports.

According to FanRag Sports, which first reported the allegations, a player, who didn’t want to be identified, found a camera when using Wood’s shower, confronted the agent and then fired him.

“For over 32 years, CSE Talent has prided itself on our moral and ethical standards and have built a solid reputation within the industry. We take pride in working with people who represent these values,” Danny Martoe, president of CSE Talent, said in a statement. “It’s unfortunate that CSE Talent aligned itself with someone who didn’t uphold these same standards and therefore we chose to terminate with cause Wood’s employment.”

Wood, who was a President of Baseball at CSE, represented numerous well-known clients including David Phelps, Ryne Stanek and Cody Asche during their professional careers. He also worked with prospects Riley Pint, Joey Wentz and Mitch Keller.