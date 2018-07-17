MLB All-Star Game 2018: Live results for the Midsummer Classic

Second inning: AL 1, NL 0

Watch yourself, counselor! Aaron Judge hit an absolute bomb, as he does, to give the AL an early lead.

First inning: AL 0, NL 0

Javy Baez led off with a single up the middle for the NL, but Chris Sale proceeded to do his thing to shut things down from there.

#Cubs with a leadoff hit in the #AllStarGame

2018 Javier Báez

1943 Stan Hack

1938 Stan Hack — Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) July 18, 2018

The AL had the chance to do some damage with runners on the corners and two outs, but Jose Ramirez popped up to Baez, who made no mistake. It’s all tied up after the first three outs in D.C.

Mookie Betts led off the game for the AL with a strikeout to Max Scherzer, who continues to dominate these games. When asked who he thinks will when MVP while stepping up to the plate, he told Ken Rosenthal, “That’s tough to say. I got no idea on that.”

Before the game

The American League will face off against the National League in the 2018 MLB All-Star Game at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday night. The biggest names in the sport will be on hand for an event that hopefully matches its sheer talent in entertainment value.

One of the changes made to the All-Star Game in recent years removed the exhibition’s attachment to the postseason. World Series home-field advantage no longer has anything to do with the game, so there are no stakes beyond bragging rights for whichever team wins.

The AL has won the past five All-Star Games and boasts an impressive talent advantage yet again entering Tuesday night, so the NL will need to be on its game to end the streak. Javy Baez and Willson Contreras will be representing the Cubs in the starting lineup. The AL, meanwhile, has the top six players in wins above replacement this season.

The All-Star Game may not be a nail-biter like the best that baseball has to offer, but if the Home Run Derby was any indication, this year’s stars have some thrills in store. It should be a fun night in D.C. and for those of us tuning in from around the world.

How to watch the 2018 MLB All-Star Game

Time: 7 p.m. CT

TV: FOX

Live stream: Fox Sports Go and Fox Sports app