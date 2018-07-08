Cubs’ Javy Baez, Jon Lester, Willson Contreras named All-Stars

When the Cubs signed Jon Lester to a six-year, $155 million contract in December 2014, they were banking on him being the piece to take them from a team on the rise to a true National League contender. At the same time, they were hoping their deep pool of prospects would learn how to win and become stars.

The Cubs have gotten what they wanted from Lester and many of their young players, making three straight appearances in the NLCS and winning the 2016 World Series. On Sunday, there was more affirmation as Lester, second baseman Javy Baez and catcher Willson Contreras were named National League all-stars to give the Cubs 10 different selections over the last three seasons.

Both Baez and Contreras came from behind in the final days of fan voting to earn their first appearances and win spots as National League starters in the July 17 game in Washington, D.C.

“The two of them, as young men getting this first opportunity, I cannot be more thrilled and it definitely is going to give me a reason to watch the game on Tuesday night,” manager Joe Maddon said after the Cubs’ 6-5, 10-inning win over the Reds. “And I will.”

Javier Baez is making the All-Star Game for the first time. | David Banks/AP Photo

Baez has blossomed into one of baseball’s most dynamic and exciting figures, becoming a fan favorite at Wrigley Field and evolving from a wild presence to a more controlled player. That continued Sunday as Baez had two hits and drove in two runs in the seventh inning to give the Cubs a 5-4 lead and draw more JAVY! JAVY! JAVY! chants from the crowd.

Baez, who would seem like an obvious candidate to compete in the Home Run Derby, sounded like a player who could still offer more down the stretch.

“I think I get loose, or I warm up (well) in the second half,” said Baez, who in 2011 was Jim Hendry’s final first-round selection. “Hopefully I keep doing what I’m doing and seeing the ball good.”

Contreras, meanwhile, has emerged as one of the top catchers in the National League and, to Maddon, the best in baseball. He’s also developed a bond with Lester, who was famous for his connection with David Ross.

Lester said it was gratifying to see Contreras earn his first all-star nod.

“I know our relationship has grown a lot over the last couple of years and I know the whole Rossy thing is kind of always in the back of his mind I’m sure every time we take the ball,” Lester said. “It’s nice for him to get rewarded for his hard work and what he’s done.”

The gravity of what Contreras has done hit him when he was informed he made the all-star game.

“My first reaction was like, ‘I have no words to say,’ but I started crying when I went down to the cage because I hoped for it and I’ve been working hard every single game that I’ve played and played it like it was my last one,” Contreras said.

This, of course, isn’t Lester’s first appearance but his fifth, and second for the Cubs. Getting voted in by his peers was meaningful for Lester, who is 11-2 with a 2.45 ERA and could be a candidate to start the game.

And being 34, Lester was savoring another chance to be honored.

“I’ll take it as it comes,” said Lester, who hoped there was a way for Albert Almora to earn a nod. “It’s dwindling down as far as time and all that stuff, so I’ll take as many as I can.”