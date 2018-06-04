The Cubs don’t have the privilege of a top-10 pick in the 2018 MLB Draft, which starts Tuesday, but it’ll be a crucial week for Theo Epstein and company all the same.
Drafting and developing have been the foundation of success on the North Side, where they hoarded prospects before unleashing them upon the world through promotions and trades. Javier Baez, Albert Almora, Kris Bryant, Kyle Schwarber and Ian Happ are among the players drafted by the Cubs over the past seven years. It’s been an upgrade from the days of Tyler Colvin and Josh Vitters.
The Cubs’ first pick in this year’s draft will be 24th overall in the first round. Recent mock drafts have had them targeting hitters such as Georgia high school catcher Anthony Seigler, Texas high school third baseman Jordan Groshans and Oklahoma outfielder Steele Walker. It would make sense after the team drafted two pitchers, Alex Lange and Brendon Little, in the first round a year ago.
The club also gets a pair of compensation picks in the 70s as a result of losing Jake Arrieta and Wade Davis to free agency.
Here’s a look at every pick the Cubs have in the upcoming 2018 MLB Draft. Picks cannot be traded, so this order is not subject to change.
Cubs’ 2018 MLB Draft picks
Round 1: No. 24 overall
Round 2: No. 62 overall
Comp: No. 77 overall
Comp: No. 78 overall
Round 3: No. 98 overall
Round 4: No. 128 overall
Round 5: No. 158 overall
Round 6: No. 188 overall
Round 7: No. 218 overall
Round 8: No. 248 overall
Round 9: No. 278 overall
Round 10: No. 308 overall
Round 11: No. 338 overall
Round 12: No. 368 overall
Round 13: No. 398 overall
Round 14: No. 428 overall
Round 15: No. 458 overall
Round 16: No. 488 overall
Round 17: No. 518 overall
Round 18: No. 548 overall
Round 19: No. 578 overall
Round 20: No. 608 overall
Round 21: No. 638 overall
Round 22: No. 668 overall
Round 23: No. 698 overall
Round 24: No. 728 overall
Round 25: No. 758 overall
Round 26: No. 788 overall
Round 27: No. 818 overall
Round 28: No. 848 overall
Round 29: No. 878 overall
Round 30: No. 908 overall
Round 31: No. 938 overall
Round 32: No. 968 overall
Round 33: No. 998 overall
Round 34: No. 1,028 overall
Round 35: No. 1,058 overall
Round 36: No. 1,088 overall
Round 37: No. 1,118 overall
Round 38: No. 1,148 overall
Round 39: No. 1,178 overall
Round 40: No. 1,208 overall