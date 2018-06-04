How to watch Round 1 of the 2018 MLB Draft live online

The 2018 MLB Draft may be a three-day, 40-round extravaganza, but for most fans, the focus will be on the first round. That’s where the biggest names go off the board and teams typically find the players who will become franchise cornerstones in the coming years.

The first round of this year’s draft starts at 6 p.m. CT Monday night in Secaucus, New Jersey. The night also includes the second round and a series of competitive balance and compensation picks, so there will be 78 selections announced in total.

There will be two ways to watch live coverage of the first day of the draft Monday night.

MLB Network will have television coverage of the first round and Competitive Balance Round A from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Additionally, MLB.com will have coverage of the entire draft, so it’ll be live Monday for the same coverage as MLB Network along with Picks 44-78 from Round 2 after that. That means coverage will run a bit later online for Day 1 if you haven’t gotten your fix yet.

Here’s a breakdown of the viewing options for the opening night of the draft. You can also find a full schedule for all three days and the complete order of picks for all 40 rounds.

2018 MLB Draft, Day 1 live stream and TV coverage

Start time: 6 p.m. CT

Rounds: 1-2 plus competitive balance and compensation picks (No. 1-78)

TV: MLB Network (6-9:30 p.m.)

Live stream: MLB.com