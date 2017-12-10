MLB finds no cheating from Cubs coach wearing FitBit in NLDS: report

A Cubs coach was accused of cheating by using what appeared to be a smart watch during Game 4 of the NLDS.

Tyler Williams shared a video of an unidentified Cubs coach tapping the watch on his wrist twice. Williams speculated that the man was messing with an Apple Watch.

Um doesn’t it look like this #Cubs coach is wearing an #AppleWatch? @mlb @Cubs @Nationals @DOBrienAJC @mlbbowman pic.twitter.com/FfHae2DTyV — Tyler Williams (@Dawgs_on_Chop) October 11, 2017 A Cubs coach was accused of wearing an Apple Watch in the team's dugout for Game 4 of the NLDS. | Pablo Martinez Monsivais/Associated Press

The MLB investigated the device, according to the Washington Post, and found it was actually a FitBit that wasn’t connected to the internet. The MLB determined the Cubs didn’t violate any rules.

Apple Watches have stirred up controversy in baseball this season. Two teams have found themselves in hot water after someone in their dugout was spotted with the device.

The Red Sox were caught stealing signs from the Yankees by using an Apple Watch. And last week, the Diamondbacks got in trouble for using the same device, although it was decided they weren’t stealing signs with it.

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred sent a letter to MLB teams, writing: “All 30 clubs have been notified that future violations of this type will be subject to more serious sanctions, including the possible loss of draft picks.”

Follow me on Twitter: @madkenney