MLB mock draft 2018: Latest picks for White Sox, Cubs with 4 days to go

With four days to go until the 2018 MLB Draft begins, there aren’t many certainties. Auburn pitcher Casey Mize looks likely to go to the Tigers with the first overall pick based on reports, but after that, it’s difficult to see how the hundreds of picks that follow will play out.

The White Sox hold the fourth overall pick in the draft, which should give them a chance to add a very good prospect to a system that’s already one of the league’s best. GM Rick Hahn has been stockpiling talent in the mold of the Cubs over the past year, and this will be the team’s latest opportunity to continue that effort. (Another high pick should be on the way next year, too.)

MLB.com and ESPN are in agreement on the Sox’ move at No. 4 in their latest mock drafts, projecting Florida pitcher Brady Singer as the pick. He’s a flame-throwing righty who would fit in with the club’s other prospects. You can envision a tantalizing future where Singer and Michael Kopech are atop the big league rotation.

ESPN also mentions Mize, Georgia Tech catcher Joey Bart and Oregon State infielder Nick Madrigal as possible targets. MLB.com tosses out Indiana high school outfielder Nick Schnell, although it seems like he would be a massive reach at No. 4 given those mock drafts have him going in the low 30s.

Florida pitcher Brady Singer is a target for the White Sox. | Matt Ryerson/AP Photo

The Athletic passed on Singer in favor of using the fourth pick on Madrigal, a sweet-swinging infielder who would add a different dynamic to a system full of power hitters. The Oregon State star has potentially elite contact ability and projects to have a high ceiling. However, there may not be much power in his 5-foot-8 frame and the White Sox already have a young middle infield tandem in place.

As for the Cubs, MLB.com projects them to take Georgia high school catcher Anthony Seigler, ESPN goes for Texas high school third baseman Jordan Groshans, and The Athletic for Oklahoma outfielder Steele Walker. In all, it’s a trio of bats, and that hints at the likelihood that the Cubs target an athletic hitter over a pitching prospect.

Like all mock drafts, it’s possible these projections are totally off base, but they give you an idea of the kinds of players who will likely be available to the White Sox and Cubs in the first round Monday night. Landing a prospect like Singer or Madrigal would be another strong addition for the farm system on the South Side.