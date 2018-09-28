Three Cubs among MLB’s most popular jerseys for 2018

As if there was any doubt about the popularity of the Cubs’ star players, three of them are among Major League Baseball’s most popular jerseys for the year. MLB.com recently released a ranking of the 20 highest-selling jerseys of 2018, and Chicago’s Javier Baez, Anthony Rizzo and Kris Bryant all make the cut.

Yankees star Aaron Judge, the young superstar in the sport’s biggest market, unsurprisingly led the list for the second straight year. He’s trailed by Astros second baseman Jose Altuve, who moves up from 13th a year ago after winning AL MVP and leading Houston to a World Series championship in 2017.

Javy Baez is the first member of the Cubs on the list, coming in third, which is a move up from 10th last year. Rizzo and Bryant, who were each in the top three in 2017, move down to sixth and seventh, respectively.

That’s one less player than a year ago, when Kyle Schwarber joined his teammates on the list, but the Cubs still have more players in the top 10 than any other team.

The White Sox, meanwhile, are shut out yet again amid their rebuild. Maybe Yoan Moncada or Eloy Jimenez will get onto the list eventually. The full list is included below.

MLB’s top-selling jerseys for 2018