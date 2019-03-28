MLB Opening Day 2019: Full schedule for every team

The day baseball fans have been waiting through the cold winters months for has finally come. MLB Opening Day 2019 arrives Thursday, and with that comes the glorious start of another baseball season.

All 30 teams will be playing Thursday, and all but two of them will be playing their first games of the season. The only two exceptions are the Mariners and Athletics, who began their respective seasons with a two-game series in Japan earlier this month. They’re back for Opening Day with Seattle hosting the Red Sox and Oakland hosting the Angels.

The action opens early on national TV with ESPN planning a triple-header starting with Yankees-Orioles at 12:05 p.m. CT. That’ll be followed up by Diamondbacks-Dodgers at 3:10 p.m. and Red Sox-Mariners at 6:08 p.m.

The Cubs and White Sox each play in the late afternoon.

Here’s the complete schedule of games for this year’s Opening Day.

MLB Opening Day 2019 full schedule

All times Central

Mets vs. Nationals, 12:05 p.m.

Orioles vs. Yankees, 12:05 p.m. (ESPN)

Cardinals vs. Brewers, 1:10 p.m.

Braves vs. Phillies, 2:05 p.m.

Tigers vs. Blue Jays, 2:37 p.m.

Astros vs. Rays, 3 p.m.

CUBS vs. Rangers, 3:05 p.m. (WGN)

Angels vs. Athletics, 3:07 p.m.

Pirates vs. Reds, 3:10 p.m.

Rockies vs. Marlins, 3:10 p.m.

Indians vs. Twins, 3:10 p.m.

Giants vs. Padres, 3:10 p.m.

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers, 3:10 p.m. (ESPN)

WHITE SOX vs. Royals, 3:15 p.m. (NBC Sports Chicago)

Red Sox vs. Mariners, 6:08 p.m. (ESPN)