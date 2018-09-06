MLB Pipeline names White Sox prospect Dylan Cease Pitcher of Year

Dylan Cease of the White Sox and the U.S. Team works the ninth inning against the World Team during the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game at Nationals Park on July 15, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

White Sox pitching prospect Dylan Cease, who went 12-2 with a 2.40 ERA and a 1.06 WHIP over 124 innings between Class A Winston-Salem and AA Birmingham, was named Pitcher of the Year by MLB Pipeline.

Acquired by the Sox with outfielder Eloy Jimenez in the trade with the Cubs for Jose Quintana last July, the right-hander who is ranked 44th among prospects by MLB Pipeline was fourth among minor league starters in wins, fourth in strikeout rate (32.5 percent), sixth in batting average against (.189) and 12th in strikeouts (160).

He pitched to a 0.94 ERA with 71 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings over his final nine starts at Birmingham.

“Fantastic season for Dylan,” Sox general manager Rick Hahn said this week. “Could not be more pleased with his development. We viewed him similarly to how we viewed Michael Kopech a year ago, in that at the start of this season and at the start for Michael in 2017, neither of them had really gotten through a full season healthy as a starter, with starter load, taking the ball every fifth day. Just like Michael, not only did Dylan take the ball every fifth day and answer the bell every time when we wanted him to start, but like Michael, he dominated and seemingly got a little bit stronger as the season went on.”

Cease was shut down for the season on Aug. 24.

“We did get to the point two starts ago where we felt he had accomplished everything we wanted him to accomplish this year so we decided to shut him down for those last couple,” Hahn said. “He should enter next spring training feeling very good about what he accomplished and in a very good position to help us in the future.”